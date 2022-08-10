NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVSF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.07 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

