Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after acquiring an additional 662,058 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 576,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.