nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $50.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.44.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in nCino by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

