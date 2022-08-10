nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $50.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.44.
Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
nCino Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.82.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.