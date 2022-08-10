Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

RUSMF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Russel Metals stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

