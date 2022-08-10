Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Copa worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 398,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Copa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

