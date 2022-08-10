Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,315 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

