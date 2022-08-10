Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

Western Digital stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.