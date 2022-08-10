Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.17 Million in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.22% of GCP Applied Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 225.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.86%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

