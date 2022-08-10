Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 796,051 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.