Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 25,913 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $232.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

