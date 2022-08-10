Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

