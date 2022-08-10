Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,771,000 after buying an additional 171,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,626,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.80.

Shares of ODFL opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

