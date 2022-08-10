Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 38,296 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,296 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

