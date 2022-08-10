Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 5,511 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Tilray worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.57. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

