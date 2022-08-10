Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,141 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after buying an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after buying an additional 1,031,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 334,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,540,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

