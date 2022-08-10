Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 30,249 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DQ opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

