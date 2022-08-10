Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 48.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 97.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

