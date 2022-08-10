Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

