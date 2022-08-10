Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

