Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 896,418 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,412,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 671,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTU. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

