Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $3,181,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 356,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

OVV opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

