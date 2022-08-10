Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 159,973 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,131,000 after acquiring an additional 673,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,751 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,365,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

