Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

