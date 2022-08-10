Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

