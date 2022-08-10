Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 686 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 441.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

