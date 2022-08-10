Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

