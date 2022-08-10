Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

