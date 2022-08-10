Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.