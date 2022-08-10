Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,045 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in KB Home by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

KB Home Trading Down 2.8 %

KB Home stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

