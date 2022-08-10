Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $175.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average is $146.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

