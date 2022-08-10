Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.
Southern Stock Up 1.4 %
SO stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Southern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Southern
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.
