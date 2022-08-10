Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,341 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

JNPR stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

