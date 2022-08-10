Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 187,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,868 shares.The stock last traded at $92.10 and had previously closed at $95.55.
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after buying an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $85,617,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $50,188,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
