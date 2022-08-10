CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.