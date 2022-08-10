Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $310.52 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

