Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

