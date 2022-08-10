Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Medpace by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

