Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,622 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 3.2 %

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

