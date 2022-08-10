350,288 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

OCUL stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

