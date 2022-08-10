Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 in the last ninety days. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

