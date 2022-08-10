Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.5 %

About Ingevity

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.