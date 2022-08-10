e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.94

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,442. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.