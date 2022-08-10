Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,881,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.