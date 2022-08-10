99,519 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $660.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

