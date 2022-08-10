Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Extreme Networks worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock valued at $902,630 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.