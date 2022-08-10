Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 606 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AutoNation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,513,389. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

