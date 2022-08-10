Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 86,759 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRO opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

