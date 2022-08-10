Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,752 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

