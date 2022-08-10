144,502 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,902,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,259,000 after buying an additional 154,852 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,484,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 324,779 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Uniti Group Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

