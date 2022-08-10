Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Veritex worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veritex by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 158,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,059 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

